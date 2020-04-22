Darrin E. Jones Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Science and Technology Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Darrin E. Jones as the executive assistant director of the Science and Technology Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Jones most recently served as the assistant director of the Information Technology Infrastructure Division.

As EAD, Mr. Jones oversees the Criminal Justice Information Services, Laboratory, and Operational Technology Divisions.

Mr. Jones began his FBI career in 1997 as a special agent in the Salt Lake City Field Office, where he investigated international drug trafficking and cybercrime and helped lead the counterterrorism planning for the 2002 Olympics. In 2003, he was promoted to supervisor and served as a congressional liaison in the Office of Congressional Affairs at Headquarters.

In 2005, Mr. Jones became a supervisor in the Operational Technology Division at Quantico, Virginia. He moved to the Albuquerque Field Office in 2007 as the cyber program supervisor, managing criminal cyber cases and national security intrusion investigations. In 2009, he coordinated the construction of the New Mexico Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, the FBI’s 16th such facility. He also served as director of the lab, which provides digital forensics services to the law enforcement and national security communities.

In 2011, Mr. Jones was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Anchorage Field Office. He returned to FBI Headquarters in 2013 as a section chief in the Operational Technology Division, overseeing technical and policy matters associated with electronic communication interception. He was named special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office in Missouri in March 2017.

Director Wray named Mr. Jones as the assistant director of the Information Technology Infrastructure Division in 2019.

Mr. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska. In 2018, Mr. Jones earned an advanced certification in Information Security from Carnegie Mellon University.

Read more at FBI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)