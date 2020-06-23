Dave Spirk Named DoD Chief Data Officer

The Department of Defense has named Dave Spirk as the new Chief Data Officer (CDO) within the Department’s office of the Chief Information Officer.

“Effective data management is the central component of the department’s Digital Modernization Strategy,” said Dana Deasy, DOD chief information officer. “Dave brings extensive experience and a thorough understanding of how data empowers joint, all-domain operations. I look forward to working with Dave as we create a strong data culture across the department.”

Spirk is a former Marine and served most recently as the CDO for U.S. Special Operations Command. He has significant experience in the Intelligence Community and will play a critical role in executing the DOD Digital Modernization Strategy.

Previously, Spirk was associate director of technology investment in the Secretary of the Air Force’s Concept Development and Management Office for Advanced Analytics and Technology Investment. Spirk has also worked as a U.S. Marine Corps intelligence specialist in Afghanistan and at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the chief of operations for the Cuba and Venezuela Mission Manager.

Spirk began in his new role in the Department on Monday.

