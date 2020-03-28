Dean Phillips Appointed Assistant Director, IT Infrastructure at FBI

Director Christopher Wray has named Dean Phillips as the assistant director of the IT Infrastructure Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office.

Phillips joined the FBI as a special agent in 1999 and was first assigned to the Honolulu Field Office to investigate foreign counterintelligence and extraterritorial terrorism matters. He also investigated violent crimes and served on the SWAT team.

In 2005, Phillips was assigned to the Organized Crime Section of the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters, where he served as a regional program manager. He was also responsible for rebuilding the African Criminal Enterprise program. In 2008, he was promoted to chief of the Asian/African Criminal Enterprise Unit.

Phillips was assigned to the Las Vegas Field Office in 2011 and served as supervisory special agent of a human intelligence squad and of a technical services squad. He also served as the acting assistant special agent in charge of both the Intelligence and Criminal Branches for nearly 10 months.

In 2014, Phillips was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the National Security Branch of the El Paso Field Office in Texas. In 2017, he was named chief of the Technical Programs Section of the Operational Technology Division at Headquarters. He was promoted to special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office in 2018.

As the assistant director of the IT Infrastructure Division, Phillips will be responsible for the information technology infrastructure needed to support the FBI’s mission.

Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. He served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years, investigating criminal and counterintelligence matters. He also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired as a colonel in 2018.

Read more at the FBI

