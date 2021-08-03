Defense Department Announces Acquisition and Sustainment Leadership Transition

The Department of Defense announced today the following leadership transitions:

Mr. Gregory M. Kausner, Executive Director for International Cooperation, assumed the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD(A&S)).

Mr. Paul D. Cramer, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment (Installations), assumed the duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (DUSD(A&S)).

In performing the duties of USD(A&S), Kausner is responsible for all matters pertaining to acquisition; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base.

A career member of the Senior Executive Service, Kausner had performed the duties of DUSD(A&S) since January 2021. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency; Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security and Security Assistance.

As an officer in the U.S. Navy, Kausner piloted F-14A Tomcat and F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft in support of theater operations in the Asia-Pacific region, served two combat tours in Iraq, and was Deputy Director of the Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element in Qatar during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Cramer, a member of the Senior Executive Service since June 2013, had performed the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment since January 2021. In this role, he was responsible for all policies and programs pertaining to installations, environment, installation and operational energy, infrastructure resilience, maintenance, supply, distribution, international logistics, weapon system product support, and logistics workforce development.

Cramer previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing, and Partnerships; Chief of Public Works, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Korea Region; Deputy Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison, Yongsan, South Korea; Director of Public Works, Fort Irwin, CA; and Director of Public Works, Fort Polk, LA.

For more information, please visit https://www.acq.osd.mil/index.html.

