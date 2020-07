Just weeks after leaving the General Services Administration, the former director of the Centers of Excellence program is returning to the agency to serve as the temporary director of the Technology Transformation Service.

Bob DeLuca, who served as the CoE executive director for two and a half years, announced his departure from GSA last month, taking on a new role as deputy chief information officer at FDIC. His last day at GSA was June 19.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)