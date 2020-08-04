Dewberry Executive Phil Thiel Joins Esri Partner Advisory Council

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Phil Thiel, executive vice president, has been named as a representative on Esri’s Partner Advisory Council (PAC). He will serve a three-year term.

Established in 2010, Esri’s PAC serves as a board of directors for partnering at Esri. The esteemed community is offered to a select number of partner thought leaders who meet rigorous criteria for nomination including senior leadership in their organization, current engagement in Esri’s partner ecosystem, a clear business strategy, and technology alignment with Esri. PAC members are committed to being advocates for the community and providing feedback and input on the strategic direction of the partner program in order to optimize how partners do business with Esri.

“Our PAC members are carefully selected to serve a very important role in our partner community,” says Robert Laudati, director of Esri’s global partners and alliances. “As the voice of the Esri Partner Network, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs. I’m pleased to welcome Phil Thiel to this position.”

Thiel serves as principal-in-charge for Dewberry’s major geospatial contracts with the U.S. Geological Survey, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and numerous other federal clients, providing services that include surveying, remote sensing, GIS, and IT services. He has been with Dewberry nearly 20 years. Prior to Dewberry, Thiel worked in academia and state government environments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)