Karen Evans has found a new home. The former federal chief information officer and assistant secretary at the Energy Department will be named the new CIO at the Department of Homeland Security.

Multiple sources confirmed she will be appointed by President Donald Trump in the coming days. The DHS CIO is presidentially-appointed, but not Senate confirmed.

A DHS spokeswoman in the management directorate said there were no personnel announcements at this time.

