DLT Solutions Announces Lloyd McCoy as Director, Market Intelligence for the Office of the Chief Technology Officer

DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, announced today that Lloyd McCoy joined the company as the Director, Market Intelligence within DLT’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO).

Lloyd will steer DLT’s market intelligence direction including sizing addressable markets, uncovering key opportunities for DLT’s channel partners and technology vendors, and developing intelligence assets that inform the creation of high impact sales and marketing strategies and plans. McCoy brings more than 15 years of experience building and leading U.S. public sector focused analytics teams and his research is highly sought-after in the channel partner and technology vendor communities.

“U.S. government organizations buy IT solutions when funds are available and tied to a program that helps meet their mission,” said David Blankenhorn, chief technology officer, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. “Lloyd McCoy brings a wealth of experience analyzing the public sector landscape, aggregating market intelligence insights and unearthing opportunities that channel and technology companies have leveraged to drive growth in this niche and hard to navigate segment of the IT industry.”

Lloyd joins DLT after nearly nine years at immixGroup where he managed their public sector market intelligence team. In that role McCoy focused on taking a research-driven approach to helping channel and technology companies develop successful business strategies to sell to and through the public sector. Lloyd also built and led a commercial market intelligence practice for immixGroup’s parent company, Arrow Electronics. Prior to working in private industry, Lloyd was a senior analyst in the intelligence community for eight years, serving in a variety of senior analytic and management positions in the U.S. and abroad.

McCoy earned a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Public Policy from University of Maryland, College Park, and he earned an M.S. in Strategic Intelligence from the National Intelligence University. Lloyd also serves as President of Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA) Northern Virginia (NOVA), a professional association chapter of AFCEA with nearly 6,000 members that focuses on connecting industry and government.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)