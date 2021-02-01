Donald M. Voiret Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Seattle Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Donald M. Voiret as the special agent in charge of the Seattle Field Office. Most recently, Mr. Voiret served as the FBI legal attaché to London.

Mr. Voiret joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002 and was assigned to the Providence Resident Agency in Rhode Island, under the Boston Field Office. He primarily worked counterterrorism cases.

Mr. Voiret was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2007 and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Mr. Voiret moved to the Washington Field Office in 2010 and served as a supervisor of the Extraterritorial Counterterrorism Squad.

In 2013, Mr. Voiret was promoted to assistant inspector in the Inspection Division at Headquarters. The Inspection Division conducts internal investigations, reviews operational performance and use of enforcement authorities across all investigative programs, and conducts special inquiries.

Mr. Voiret was promoted to assistant special agent in charge (ASAC) in the Salt Lake City Field Office in 2015. As ASAC, Mr. Voiret oversaw the cyber, counterintelligence, and intelligence programs covering Utah, Idaho, and Montana.

In 2017, Mr. Voiret was promoted to inspector in the Inspection Division. He was named legal attaché in the London office in 2018. Legal attachés serve as the FBI director’s personal representative in their assigned foreign nations and build and maintain relationships with law enforcement and security agencies.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Voiret worked as a law enforcement officer for 16 years in Florida. He graduated from Northwood University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read more at FBI

