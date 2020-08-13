Dr. Holly Dockery Promoted to Director of Global Security Program Management at Sandia National Laboratories

Dr. Holly Dockery has been promoted to Director, Global Security Program Management at Sandia National Laboratories. She was formerly Senior Manager for Global Engineered Security Systems at Sandia.

In her previous role, Dockery led domestic and international programs that develop and apply science, technology and analysis for securing, detecting, and interdicting nuclear and radiological materials; managing border and maritime security, and addressing critical emerging mission needs in the Arctic.

Prior to this, she served as the Deputy Vice President for the International, Homeland, and Nuclear Security Strategic Management Unit at Sandia leading business operations, management assurance, strategic planning, and special initiatives.

Dockery was instrumental in the creation of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security. Here, she led development of its program in technical standards, implemented DHS responsibilities under the SAFETY Act, and established an office to interact with the first responder community on technology issues. During her tenure as Senior Director in the DHS Office of Policy.

Read Dr. Dockery’s biography at Women Corporate Directors

