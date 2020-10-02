Energy Department Exec Named Coast Guard’s Deputy Assistant Commandant for Human Resources

Dr. Donna Mischell Navarro has been named the Coast Guard’s Deputy Assistant Commandant for Human Resources (CG-1D).

The Deputy Assistant Commandant is responsible for implementing the vision for human capital management to recruit, develop, and retain a diverse, proficient and effective workforce to meet the current and future needs for the Service. As supervisor of senior human resource military and civilian directorates, COMDT (CG-1D) provides executive level guidance and direction including: advising on substantive and complex programmatic issues which involve developing policies and programs affecting the overall management of the Coast Guard’s active duty, reserve, and civilian workforces; and, advising the Assistant Commandant for Human Resources on a wide range of sensitive and vital issues involving management of military and civilian personnel.

In 2017, Dr. Navarro joined the ranks of the Senior Executive Service at the Department of Energy (DOE), National Nuclear Security Administration as the Chief Human Capital Officer. In this role she oversaw the operational administration and strategic planning of all human capital programs and fiscal management of the Federal Salaries and Expense (FSE) Budget. Dr. Navarro directed operations and guided division directors in talent acquisition, succession planning, employee management relations, performance management, compensation, resource management, training and development. One of her many key accomplishments was the establishment of a plan to attract and recruit an increase of hard-to-fill, highly skilled, professional series personnel while maintaining the retention level of current personnel. Additionally, as part of this initiative to streamline hiring, Dr. Navarro instituted a “Time To Hire” review which eliminated two processes saving more than $74K in drug testing costs and approximately 23 days in security clearance processing time per hire. She worked to increase strategic business partnerships between Human Resources and senior leaders, and raised the Office of Personnel Management Human Capital audit score in all five areas while receiving notable accolades in critical success factors of Communication, Performance Appraisal, and Talent Management.

Prior to joining DOE, Dr. Navarro spent over 20 years supporting the US Air Force (USAF) leading, directing, and supporting active duty, reserve, and civilian personnel across the USAF in manpower, human resources, personnel and performance planning, and budget development. Dr. Navarro has been the recipient of USAF Civilian of the Year five times, as well as the recipient of USAF Team of the Year Award and USAF Exemplary Civilian Service Award multiple times.

Dr. Navarro will become a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Senior Executive Service on Oct. 4.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)