Former Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan Joins AE Industrial Partners as Operating Partner

AE Industrial Partners, LP (“AEI” or the “firm”), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that Kevin McAleenan has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, effective immediately. He will also be joining the board of directors at AEI portfolio companies Gryphon Technologies and American Pacific Corporation.

Mr. McAleenan most recently served as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security from April 2019 through November 2019. As head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, he managed 240,000 employees in eight operational agencies and multiple headquarters components, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration, and the U.S. Secret Service.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. McAleenan served as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), overseeing 60,000 employees, an annual budget of over $13 billion, and ensuring the effective operations of CBP’s mission to protect national security while promoting economic prosperity. He directed CBP’s three core missions of counterterrorism, border security, and trade enforcement while enabling $4 trillion in trade and facilitating travel of over 365 million people through ports of entry. Mr. McAleenan received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.

“Kevin is regarded as one of the country’s leading experts on anti-terrorism and border security, and we are proud to welcome him to AE Industrial Partners,” said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. “Our portfolio companies will benefit from his deep knowledge of the goals and priorities of the U.S. government and national security, and we are confident that he will bring his expertise to bear across our growing portfolio.”

“I am pleased to join the AEI team and look forward to helping guide the firm and its portfolio companies as they look to support the U.S. government’s critical homeland and national security missions,” said Mr. McAleenan. “I have been impressed with AEI’s deep sector experience and am excited to join the team.”

