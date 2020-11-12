Former Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence Founds GrindStone Strategic Consulting

Prominent national and homeland security executive Matt Albence has launched GrindStone Strategic Consulting, LLC, a boutique firm. Specializing in tailored and effective guidance and subject-matter expertise, GrindStone will assist companies in addressing critical operational and organizational challenges and deliver bureaucratic navigational services. Albence’s almost three decades of national security, public safety, investigative, trade/commerce and immigration experience offer a unique and proven track record of executive leadership and analytic capability.

“Public-private partnerships are essential to the critical missions of the federal government,” said Albence. “I’m excited to continue to serve the public in this role while helping clients develop innovative solutions to achieve their goals.”

Albence previously led the nation’s preeminent global investigative agency with critical, wide-ranging authorities essential to the safety and security of the United States. He is a proven leader with a sustained track record of delivering strategic change, building coalitions, and producing positive results in a continually evolving and incredibly complex, high-profile operational environment. His leadership successfully guided the agency in safeguarding the nation’s border, travel, trade, financial and immigration enterprises from national security, public safety, and cyber-enabled threats.

