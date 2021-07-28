Former Assistant Secretary of Defense Sharon Burke Joins KMX Advisory Board

KMX Technologies, LLC, which specializes in water treatment, critical mineral recovery, and lithium production enhancement, today announced the addition of the Honorable Sharon E. Burke to its Advisory Board. Secretary Burke is a leading expert in critical mineral and national security issues and served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy and Programs in the Obama administration.

Secretary Burke is the President of Ecospherics, which provides research, analysis and insights to corporates, government, and non-profits for issues related to climate change, biodiversity, water, energy, and critical minerals.

Zachary Sadow, KMX CEO & Chairman, said, “Secretary Burke’s work on U.S. critical minerals policy, as well as her experience overseeing energy and fuel innovation, spending, and strategy for the Pentagon and all branches of the U.S. military, bring invaluable insights to KMX.” He added, “the unfolding critical mineral crisis is bringing new strains on America’s military, technology, and energy infrastructure supply chains, and KMX is extremely fortunate to have Secretary Burke’s help in bringing critical minerals to the market through KMX’s proprietary technology.”

KMX’s membrane distillation technology offers an environmentally conscious solution to the unfolding critical mineral crisis, as it allows for the separation and capture of critical minerals, including Rare Earth Elements, cobalt, lithium and other critical minerals in waste-streams such as acid mine drainage impoundments and coal ash ponds.

Secretary Burke said, “The world is at an environmental turning point: we need to either adapt fast or suffer terrible consequences. We can only adapt with the help of innovative companies like KMX, so I’m truly honored to join the Advisory Board.”

