Former DARPA Director Victoria Coleman Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Dr. Victoria Coleman to its Advisory Board. Coleman brings extensive government and business expertise to the Board.

Coleman is the former Director of the Department of Defense’s Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). She currently serves as Senior Advisor to the Director of the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) at the University of California-Berkeley where she is leading microelectronics technology policy.

Prior to DARPA, Dr. Coleman served as the CEO of Atlas AI, which brought artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to sustainable development, creating actionable insights for governments, non-profit organizations, and private sector companies. Before her time at Atlas AI, Coleman was CTO at the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Wikipedia. In that role, she oversaw the organization’s Technology department and technical roadmap, including the evolution, development, and delivery of core platforms and architecture, and worked to ensure an accessible and performant technology infrastructure.

Prior to her work at Wikimedia, she served in leadership positions at Technicolor, Harman’s Infotainment Division, Yahoo!, Nokia, HP, Samsung, and Intel, helping to develop and bring to market numerous technology innovations that are now ubiquitous in daily life.

She was a member of the Defense Science Board, a member (and founding Chair) of DARPA’s Microsystems Exploratory Council, a member of Lockheed Martin’s Technology Advisory Group, a member of Airbus Industries Starboard and a member of Santa Clara University’s Advisory Board for the Department of Computer Engineering. She served on the Board of Directors of the Public Library of Science. Coleman also served for 10 years as a tenured professor at the University of London.

“With Dr. Coleman’s unparalleled technical, business, and leadership experience at public and private sector organizations, including some of the world’s most well-known technology companies, LookingGlass will benefit tremendously from her global senior management perspective. Dr. Coleman is uniquely positioned to help advise us on how to leverage innovative technologies, such as AI, as we deploy our technologies to leading-edge applications and threats,” said LookingGlass CEO, Gilman Louie.

“I am excited to join LookingGlass’s Advisory Board, because I strongly believe in the company’s mission, and I have also long admired the company’s management team. I look forward to bringing my federal government and corporate experience to support the company’s growth and to help to continue to protect its clients’ information systems,” added Coleman.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)