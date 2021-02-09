Former DHS Assistant Secretary Brian Harrell Joins Homeland Security Today Editorial Board

Former Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Brian Harrell, a critical infrastructure expert who has guided public and private sector stakeholders to strengthening defenses against a range of physical and cyber threats, is joining the editorial board of Homeland Security Today.

In addition to his 2018 appointment as the sixth DHS Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, Harrell served as the first Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). At CISA, Harrell led preparedness initiatives and training exercises with government and the private sector in areas including cybersecurity, drone threats, chemical-sector security, soft-target threats, and more.

Harrell, the former managing director of enterprise security at Duke Energy, drew upon his energy background while at CISA to promote the importance of securing the nation’s power grid from natural and manmade threats. He is also the former director of the Electricity ISAC and director of critical infrastructure protection programs at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). Harrell left DHS in August 2020 and joined AVANGRID as the company’s VP and Chief Security Officer, where he is responsible for the 24-state company’s physical and cyber security, security compliance, enterprise governance, and fire protection units.

“Through his time at DHS to his transition to the private sector, Brian has always prioritized strong communication between government and industry and contributed greatly to Homeland Security Today’s mission of breaking down the latest threats and encouraging steps toward resilience,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today. “We’re excited to bring Brian’s critical infrastructure expertise and passion for protecting the homeland to HSToday’s editorial board of respected homeland leaders.”

“We are at an inflection point in our country as we collectively discuss issues surrounding domestic terrorism, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection – and Homeland Security Today has been a leader in highlighting these concerns,” said Brian. “I’m happy to join this group of thought leaders as we educate, stimulate, and provide accurate news to the Homeland Security community.”

Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit association media outlet dedicated to informing and supporting the efforts of public, private, nonprofit, and academic organizations and practitioners engaged in the homeland security mission. Since its inception as a for-profit publication in 2004, HSToday has provided award-winning news and analysis revealing the challenges, opportunities and successes of the United States’ homeland and national security and intelligence communities. With the Government Technology & Services Coalition as its umbrella, Homeland Security Today covers the federal homeland security market in-depth. HSToday’s contributors and editors hail from throughout the homeland security community. From policymaking in Washington to operations in challenging security environments, HSToday’s vast network of experts deliver the most authoritative, timely coverage of America’s efforts to address threats manmade and natural.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)