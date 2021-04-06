Former FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor to Lead LiRo Emergency Management Consulting

Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI) and Rocco Trotta, founder of The LiRo Group (LiRo), today announced that Peter T. Gaynor CEM, former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has joined LiRo Engineers, Inc. to lead LiRo’s new consulting practice for National Resilience, Response and Recovery Programs.

In this assignment, Gaynor will help public and private clients prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters by delivering practical, innovative, outcome-based solutions. The U.S. market for homeland security and emergency management infrastructure and services was estimated at more than $623 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.3% through 2025 to $845 billion, according to a market study.

“You will never outrun risk or disaster,” Gaynor said. “But you can mitigate risks and improve resiliency by hardening infrastructure that is essential to human health, safety and economic security.”

Gaynor has a distinguished record of providing continuity of operations, government and critical functions required to maintain effectiveness, readiness and survivability dating from his service in the United States Marine Corps where he directed around-the-clock operations supporting the Marine’s global crisis response after the 9/11 attacks. Most recently, he served as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Deputy Administrator of FEMA in October 2018 and advanced to FEMA Administrator in March 2019.

“LiRo has a successful history of managing disaster-recovery programs throughout New York State,” said Rocco Trotta, LiRo Chairman. “I am very pleased to have someone with Pete’s extensive disaster-response experience join LiRo to expand our capabilities nationwide.”

“LiRo is an award-winning leader in disaster response, recovery and preparedness,” Gaynor added. “Their focus on performance excellence, their employees and clients give them a unique edge and agility in meeting today’s ever-expanding rate and severity of disasters. After leading the response to some of the country’s most devastating disasters and historic pandemic, I look forward to sharing my expertise and knowledge with the LiRo team and clients.”

During his time at FEMA, Gaynor led the agency’s response to more than 300 presidentially declared emergencies and major disasters. During 2020, he oversaw FEMA’s first-ever operational response to a nationwide pandemic while simultaneously responding to a record number of historic natural disasters. As a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Gaynor directed FEMA’s operational coordination for the whole-of-Government response to COVID-19. He was recently awarded the Department of Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal and the United States Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Medal for his service at FEMA.

Earlier, Gaynor served as Director of Emergency Management for the State of Rhode Island and Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for the City of Providence. Prior to his career in local, state and federal government, Gaynor served 26 years in the Marine Corps, retiring as lieutenant colonel.

Gaynor earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, RI. He is also a graduate of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s Executive Leaders Program.

