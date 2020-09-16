Former FEMA Senior Advisor Jay Harper Joins Dewberry’s Federal Group

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Jay Harper has joined the firm as a vice president and business development director in the federal group located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Harper, the former senior advisor to the administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has more than 15 years of experience working in state and federal government agencies, including FEMA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His areas of expertise include emergency management, government affairs, federal procurement, strategic communications, grants management, regulatory compliance, private-sector engagement, and interagency coordination.

In his new role with Dewberry, Harper will work alongside the firm’s federal executives and coordinate with clients across the federal market, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Geological Survey, and FEMA.

Harper earned his bachelor’s degree in general business studies from Louisiana State University (2005).

