Former NIH Executive John J. McGowan, PhD, Joins Guidehouse

WASHINGTON – March 8, 2021 – John J. McGowan, PhD, former deputy director for Science Management and Executive Officer at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and US Department of Health and Human Services, has joined Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, as a director.

Dr. McGowan, who worked at the NIH for 34 years, is a widely recognized scientist and informaticist trained in molecular biology and virology. He worked closely with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, NIAID director and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, for more than three decades, most recently on COVID-19 emergency response efforts.

An expert in NIH extramural policies and program operations who is skilled in managing complex issues, Dr. McGowan will support Guidehouse’s Health segment agenda to identify and deliver synergies between public and commercial healthcare organizations.

“We are excited to have Dr. McGowan joining our team of healthcare experts,” said Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre. “His leadership in government reinvention and process improvement drives really innovative operational systems, and we look forward to applying his outlook and expertise to our work with clients on widespread industry transformation.”

Dr. McGowan will use his experience leading the “business of science” to transform mission-driven healthcare across public sector, provider, payer, life sciences, and state and local government organizations in their efforts to proactively address emerging issues in scientific research.

“Dr. McGowan will be instrumental in helping create solutions for the critical spaces where science, health, management, and leadership overlap,” said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader.

As a leader at the NIAID and NIH, Dr. McGowan served in a variety of positions. As NIH grew, he continuously aligned offices and capabilities to meet its expansive mission and address emerging health threats. For example, as acting NIH deputy director for management, Dr. McGowan worked with business and scientific leaders to address critical worldwide research efforts, including HIV/AIDs, SARS, bioterrorism, and COVID-19.

Additionally, at NIAID, Dr. McGowan worked to keep science at the forefront by incorporating innovative data, technology, and automation initiatives, such as the NIH Big Data to Knowledge effort, the Clinical Research Management System, high performance computing, and multiple grants/research systems, into complex research programs.

A nationally recognized thought leader, Dr. McGowan has authored numerous articles, abstracts, and research papers for scientific journals and national publications, and presented at hundreds of scientific seminars, conferences, and events.

The Guidehouse Health segment includes a team of former provider and public health administrators, clinicians, scientists, pharmaceutical executives, and other experts with decades of strategy, policy, revenue cycle, digital, retail health, managed care, and managed services experience. With 11 KLAS #1 rankings, the Guidehouse Health team helps hospitals and health systems, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, and payers strategically redesign, revitalize, and transform care delivery and operations. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest health research, trends, and best practices.

