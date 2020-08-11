Former TSA Executive Steve Karoly Joins K2 Security Solutions Group

K2 Security Solutions Group, an industry leader in the planning, management and installation of mission-critical aviation security screening equipment at airports around the world, today announced the appointment of Steve Karoly as the company’s Executive Vice President. The former TSA executive will be responsible for achieving the company’s overall strategic goals andcollaborating with industry leaders committed to cutting-edge passenger and baggage screening. Most recently, Karoly was the transportation security expert for Vantage Airport Group, which invests in, develops and manages airports around the world. Prior to that, he was the Acting Assistant

Administrator for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Office of Requirements and Capabilities Analysis.

“Steve is going to play a pivotal role in solidifying our longtime partnerships and creating new relationships with security technology providers and transportation industry leaders to drive and deploy innovative and emerging security screening solutions.” said Kathy Yurkunas, President of K2 Security Solutions Group. “We are thrilled to have Steve on our executive team. He brings unparalleled expertise and energy to an area that all of us at K2 Security Solutions Group are passionate about. He offers a unique perspective thanks to his distinguished career in the military, public and private sectors and at the TSA.”

At the Vantage Airport Group, Steve was responsible for identifying, demonstrating, and evaluating emerging technologies. He introduced innovative security solutions at airports and developed processes to improve the passenger experience and significantly increase operational efficiencies. Most recently, Steve was instrumental in the planning and execution for the build out of the Terminal B Screening Checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport.

During his time at the Transportation Security Administration, Steve served as the principal advisor to the TSA Administrator on matters relating to the TSA’s capabilities and requirements and ensured that security technologies and processes were employed to meet the overall mission, vision, goals, and objectives of the TSA and the Department of Homeland Security. Steve also guided the activities of the Innovation Task Force whose mission was to collaborate with the aviation industry to find and deploy the very best technology for increasing security and improving the passenger experience. Steve also oversaw the development, testing, acquisition, deployment and maintenance of all TSA security technologies and systems across multiple modes of transportation. In this capacity, he managed a fleet of over 15,000 units of security equipment dispersed across 440 airports that annually screened more than 660 million passengers and two billion carry-on and checked bags.