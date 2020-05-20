FSA Federal Completes Strategic Reorganization to Reflect Expanded Mission and Streamlined Operations

FSA Federal, a provider of administrative, legal, and investigative services to the U.S. federal law enforcement and homeland security communities, announced a new corporate structure to realize business efficiencies and keep pace with changes stemming from an operating model overhaul.

The strategic reorganization represents a shift in the company’s mission from its founding focus on supporting the U.S. Department of Justice’s Asset Forfeiture Program to helping a broader range of U.S. federal civilian customers achieve their missions. In March, the company won a potential $1.3 billion Department of Justice Asset Forfeiture Administrative Support Services contract and established a Department of Homeland Security business unit with contract management veteran Tim Prange at the helm.

“The significant growth we have achieved over the last several months calls for multiple business units and tiered corporate support functions,” said George B. Mendiola, Jr., president of FSA Federal. “This shift will allow us to keep employee satisfaction and mission performance our top priorities in FSA’s next era.”

Under the structure, FSA has created new leadership roles and appointed the following officers:

Sarah Geroulo, previously director of human capital management, promoted to newly created vice president and chief administrative officer role

Tim Prange, previously program manager and DHS division lead, promoted to vice president of operations, Federal Programs

Steve Derr, previously general manager, named vice president of operations, DOJ, and program manager

Several business functions are now consolidated under the chief administrative officer: Human Capital, Talent Acquisition, Information Technology, Quality Assurance, Contracts, and Operations Support.

Previously known as and still legally named Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC, the company is now doing business under the brand “FSA Federal” to reflect its diversified contract portfolio and vision for growth. The trade name FSA Federal distinguishes the company’s brand to reflect its current identity and future development in the broader federal civilian government services market. The company will continue to use the same logo featuring the letters “FSA” and signature star design.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)