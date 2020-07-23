FSA Federal Names Chandler Terry Vice President of Finance and Accounting

FSA Federal, a government contractor serving U.S. federal law enforcement and homeland security agencies, announced today that Chandler Terry has joined the company as vice president of finance and accounting, reporting directly to FSA’s president, George Mendiola.

As the top finance officer, Terry will provide strategic leadership for all aspects of FSA Federal’s finance functions, including capital resources, forecasting, treasury, financial services, accounting, payroll, audit support and SOX compliance. He plans to focus on process improvement to support the company’s growth goals, manage financial controls, and mitigate risk.

“Chandler is a results-driven leader who believes in turning insight into action to improve the business,” said Mendiola. “As we enter a new era of expansion into adjacent markets within the federal homeland security and law enforcement communities, his well-proven capabilities will help us realize our goals.”

Terry joins FSA Federal after a five-year tenure at Amentum, which holds an ownership stake in FSA along with Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC). As a director of finance, he was responsible for federal government IT and facilities services portfolios with revenues of more than $200 million. In that role, he managed program finances with a focus on customer success while driving cash flow performance for the business.

Terry built his financial acumen during his 11 years at General Electric, delivering on financial commitments and a controllership culture. He completed GE’s selective management training program and held positions of increasing responsibility up to senior finance manager.

Terry earned bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from Virginia Tech and a master of business administration from the University of South Carolina.

