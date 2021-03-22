Garland Announces Monty Wilkinson as Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced that former acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson has been appointed as the Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA). Wilkinson previously served as the Director of EOUSA from 2014 until December 2017, and prior to that as its Principal Deputy Director and Chief of Staff.

During his career with the Department of Justice, Mr. Wilkinson has served as Counselor and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Attorney General, as an Associate Deputy Attorney General, and as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Human Resources and Administration. He also held senior management positions for nearly a decade in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Mr. Wilkinson started his career at the Department of Justice as a trial attorney in the Criminal Division.

Norman Wong, who has been serving as the Acting Director of EOUSA since January 20, 2021, will return to his position as Principal Deputy Director. “Norm Wong has served at EOUSA with distinction for a number of years and provided exemplary leadership to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices as Acting Director over the past seven weeks,” said Attorney General Garland. “Norm’s commitment to public service is exceptional and I thank him for his service.”

“I look forward to working with Monty again as I did 25 years ago when I was the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General,” said Attorney General Garland. “Monty ensured that the Department continued to work and to honor its proud traditions during the leadership transition between new administrations. The Department is fortunate to have Monty back at EOUSA and I am confident he will help continue to build upon our many successes in enforcing our country’s laws, bringing criminals to justice and ensuring equal justice under the law.”

