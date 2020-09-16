Glassdoor Names Mercury’s CEO Mark Aslett Highest Rated CEO During COVID-19

Mark Aslett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercury Systems Inc., was awarded the top honor in Glassdoor’s “25 Highest Rated CEOs During COVID-19” report published earlier today.

The report features CEOs in tech, health care, finance and several other industries who have demonstrated exceptional strength despite the challenges involved in navigating the pandemic, including remote work and other unexpected changes.

“We’re honored that Mark has been recognized by Glassdoor for his leadership and commitment,” said Vincent Vitto, Chairman of the Mercury Systems Board of Directors. “The Board has proudly supported Mark in his vision to put our people at the center of the innovative work we do as well as his dedication to ensuring the health, safety and livelihoods of Mercury’s employees. We also applaud the collective efforts of the entire Mercury team to live our culture and values, support and help each other and deliver on our mission.”

As reflected by a 95% approval rating by employees for his leadership during COVID-19, Aslett was applauded for his care for employees during this time of need. Measures implemented to help ensure the health, safety and livelihoods of Mercury Systems’ employees included establishing a $1 million employee relief fund, as well as industry-leading health and safety protocols at Mercury facilities. Further, Aslett guided Mercury to a record fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results in the midst of the pandemic.

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, developed the report based on an analysis of employee feedback between March and July of 2020. The report highlighted key factors that have influenced reviews of chief executives throughout the pandemic specifically, including prioritization of work-life balance, taking care of employees’ well-being, establishing strong health benefits and maintaining frequent, clear communications.

