Global Guardian Names FBI Counterterrorism Veteran Michael McGarrity VP of Global Risk Services

Global Guardian, the preeminent provider of international security services for corporate and family travelers, recently named Michael McGarrity as Vice President of Global Risk Services.

He brings more than two decades of FBI experience, where he most recently served as Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, leading 56 field offices and nearly 80 overseas offices to mitigate the risk of terrorist attacks in the U.S. and abroad.

“Michael is an extraordinary public servant. His vast global security expertise and strategic thinking are invaluable to our core mission to protect lives and assets worldwide. We are thrilled to have him join the Global Guardian team,” said Dale Buckner, Chief Executive Officer of Global Guardian.

McGarrity will work with corporate clients to provide expert advice and tailored security and crisis management solutions in his new role. He joins a team of highly skilled former military special operations and federal law enforcement personnel, and seasoned business professionals.

“As the world becomes more interconnected, there is a higher risk for companies and individuals to face a multitude of threats, from violent extremism to cyberattacks. Michael’s expertise and focus on risk preparation and response will help Global Guardian improve and add depth to our comprehensive security solutions,” added Buckner.

McGarrity was announced as a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award, Friday, February 28, 2020, an honor bestowed upon a select group of career members of the Senior Executive Service (SES) for exceptional performance, underscoring his leadership and excellence in civil service.

“Mitigating domestic and foreign threats to protect Americans at home and abroad is my life’s work, and this achievement highlights my commitment to serve and protect,” said McGarrity. He added, “I am proud to continue this work at Global Guardian with a high-caliber team of security experts. Future advances in global security depend on continued vigilance, innovation and collaboration between government and the private sector, and it is no question that Global Guardian is at the forefront of these efforts.”

