GSA Announces Departure of FAS Deputy Commissioner and TTS Leader Anil Cheriyan

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the upcoming departure of Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Deputy Commissioner and Director of Technology Transformation Services (TTS) Anil Cheriyan on July 17. Cheriyan joined GSA in January of 2019 and will be returning to the private sector for a new career opportunity. During his time at GSA, he oversaw the expansion of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence program from two agency partnerships to 12 in a span of 18 months.

“Leading GSA’s Technology Transformation Service and serving as the Deputy Commissioner of FAS has been a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” said Cheriyan. “I have been constantly impressed by the quality of the TTS team and it has been a privilege to work with each of our team members. They are immensely talented and driven public servants who are committed to transforming and improving the public’s experience with government through technology. I am grateful to Jared Kushner, Chris Liddell, and Emily Murphy for providing me this opportunity with their leadership and support of TTS and its mission. I am also appreciative of the tremendous collaboration we’ve enjoyed with our partner agencies, which has made our cross-government projects possible.”

“We are very grateful for Anil’s service at the General Services Administration; our government works best when talented leaders offer their time, experience and expertise to public service,” said White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Chris Liddell. “During Anil’s tenure, the Centers of Excellence program has continued to expand its impact across the Federal government and has delivered meaningful results for the American people. The Administration continues to prioritize this important work and the ongoing efforts of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence.”

“Anil has done a tremendous job leading TTS and I am very grateful for all he and his team have accomplished during the past 18 months,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. “Under his leadership, the Centers of Excellence program has grown to twelve agencies and GSA has had the opportunity to be involved in multiple governmentwide initiatives that have positively supported the federal government’s COVID-19 response. GSA is committed to continuing the important work Anil has led and I look forward to watching the talented TTS team bring about significant, meaningful change in federal IT for years to come.”

”Anil made leading the digital transformation of the federal government a top-priority,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Julie Dunne. “He guided TTS to sharpen its vision, strategy, and focus on the key elements vital to the future of federal IT modernization. I am thankful for his steady leadership and passion for public service that inspired our team to work together to create innovative solutions for our customers.”

As part of FAS, TTS helps agencies make their services more accessible, efficient, and effective with modern applications, platforms, processes, personnel, and software solutions. TTS offices include 18F, Centers of Excellence, Presidential Innovation Fellows, and a diverse portfolio of TTS Solutions, including initiatives like FedRAMP, cloud.gov and login.gov.

Read more at GSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)