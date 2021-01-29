GSA Names Key Senior Advisors to Focus on COVID Relief and Executive Actions

The U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Acting Administrator Katy Kale named Zoe Garmendia as the Senior Advisor to the Administrator on COVID and Josh Sawislak as the Senior Advisor to the Administrator focusing on implementing executive actions.

“We are thrilled to have Zoe Garmendia and Josh Sawislak on board to support GSA’s coordinated response to President Biden’s critical executive actions, particularly to fight the pandemic,” said Acting Administrator Katy Kale.

Garmendia brings more than 20 years of executive level experience in strategic management of people, resources and operations. This includes work at the White House, the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the Wisconsin Center District. With deep experience in pandemic prevention and relief, Garmendia has been an advisor to several non-profits, as well as supporting the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the Biden-Harris Transition.

Sawislak has more than 30 years of bipartisan experience working in industry, academia, and for the Bush, Obama and Biden Administrations focusing on environmental, infrastructure, planning and procurement policy. Sawislak previously served as a Senior Advisor to the Administrator at GSA, led the infrastructure team on the President’s Hurricane Sandy Rebuilding Task Force, served as a Senior Advisor to the Secretary for Infrastructure Resilience at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and as Associate Director for Climate Preparedness and Resilience in the Obama White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Read more at GSA

