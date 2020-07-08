Guidepost Solutions Appoints Robert F. Roach, Former NYU Compliance Chief, as Senior Advisor

Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in compliance, investigations and security consulting, today announced that Robert F. Roach has been named as a Senior Advisor to the firm. Roach most recently served as the Vice President, Chief Global Compliance Officer at New York University (NYU), the largest private university in the United States. As a part of the Guidepost Solutions team, Roach will help develop compliance, risk management and monitoring programs for both domestic and international organizations. He brings particular expertise in several complex regulatory areas including export control and trade sanctions laws, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other international anti-bribery laws, higher education and research compliance laws, equal opportunity laws, supply chain ethics and international fair labor standards compliance.

“Robert has had a long, distinguished career in compliance and investigations and we are thrilled that he has chosen to join Guidepost Solutions, in a role specifically created for him,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. “With over 30 years of experience in the field, Robert’s deep knowledge of the issues most pertinent to our clients and his truly international perspective will bring great value to the firm.”

While at NYU, Roach was responsible for establishing and leading NYU’s compliance efforts at three degree-granting campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, as well as 11 additional global academic sites. He developed and implemented an effective global compliance and risk management program which included creating and carrying out compliance risk assessments, drafting compliance policies and procedures and conducting compliance, ethics and risk management training. Roach was also responsible for NYU’s Code of Ethical Conduct, and as part of this, he established and maintained NYU’s compliance hotlines and conducted internal investigations and monitoring globally, leading investigations in the United States, the European Union, Africa and the Middle East and Asia. Roach reported directly to NYU’s Audit and Compliance Committee of the Board of Trustees.

During his tenure at the university, Roach also served as Adjunct Professor of Business Ethics, NYU Stern Langone MBA program; Visiting Professor of Business Ethics at NYU Shanghai; and Visiting Professor at NYU Abu Dhabi, where he taught risk management in the Engineering Division.

Prior to joining NYU, Roach worked for more than 20 years in the public sector for the New York City Department of Investigations, the New York County District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office. He also spent time as a civil rights attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Services Corporation.

Roach earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Temple University.

