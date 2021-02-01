Guidepost Solutions Establishes Economic Damages and Business Valuation Practice, Appoints Alan Schachter

Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the hire of Alan A. Schachter, CPA, ABV, CFF, CVA, CFE as a senior managing director and leader of the Economic Damages and Business Valuation Practice. Schachter has more than 40 years of experience in valuation services, economic damage analyses, forensic accounting, intellectual property valuations, infringement analyses, white collar criminal defense, and expert witness testimony. While complementary to its existing forensic accounting work, the Economic Damages and Business Valuation Practice is a new service line for Guidepost.

During his career, Schachter has assisted litigation counsel in developing the financial theme of cases, obtaining and analyzing records and documents in discovery, and preparing expert reports that were ultimately used to obtain a settlement or at trial. The results of his financial investigations have directly affected the outcome of settlements in favor of his clients, especially in instances where the opposing party had taken great pains to minimize or hide assets.

“As we look to continually evolve to meet the needs of our clients, we’re pleased to welcome Alan to Guidepost to head our new Economic Damages and Business Valuation Practice,” said Guidepost CEO Julie Myers Wood. “Alan brings tremendous experience, particularly in the healthcare and franchising sectors. We are pleased to have him on board to add to our capabilities in the white-collar crime and litigation support areas.”

Prior to joining Guidepost, Schachter was a partner at Citrin Cooperman LLP, a global tax and business advisory firm, and before that a managing director at Willamette Management Associates. He has served as a receiver for two healthcare facilities, a high-yield debt fund, and a well-known New York City night club and restaurant. He has also been appointed as a special consultant to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for enforcement matters.

Schachter holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Pace University. He also received an Advanced Certificate of Taxation from Pace University. He is a certified public accountant in both New York and Connecticut, accredited as certified in financial forensics and business valuation, a certified valuation analyst, and a certified fraud examiner.

