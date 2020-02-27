Hallman Departs Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Andrew Hallman has stepped down from his role as the Principal Executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

“When I assumed the duties and responsibilities of the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence last September, I did so with enormous respect and admiration for the women and men of the Intelligence Community (IC),” Hallman said in a statement to the press. “I was humbled to work alongside Joe Maguire, a lifelong patriot and public servant, and serving the community in this role has been the honor of my career.”

“As I prepare to depart, I have complete confidence in the IC workforce and the enduring qualities of the community — stability, integrity, and relentless dedication to serving the nation. These qualities will guide the IC through this next chapter and the uncertainties that come with change. The vital intelligence our IC professionals provide to the nation’s leaders will continue to protect Americans and defend the values for which so many have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The excellence that is the keystone of the IC — the hallmarks of our work — will continue to thrive.”

