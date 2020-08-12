Homeland Security Today Welcomes Former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to Editorial Board

Homeland Security Today, the nation’s leading news and analysis site for homeland security, today announced that Kirstjen Nielsen, former Secretary of Homeland Security, has joined the editorial board. Secretary Nielsen joins former Secretary Michael Chertoff and a host of other leaders from the homeland security enterprise in leading the focus of the news and information around the most pressing security challenges.

Secretary Nielsen will focus on how to manage risk in today’s quickly evolving world and how to increase resilience throughout our communities. In particular, she will focus on the state of America’s cyber preparedness and lead efforts to improve communication and collaboration around securing the nation’s digital infrastructure and addressing cyber systemic risks. Her vast experience in cybersecurity in the public, private, and nongovernmental organization sectors will provide Homeland Security Today readers with both a domestic and international look at the emerging threats, trends and challenges facing a cyber-dependent world.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Secretary Nielsen to our Board,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor and CEO of Homeland Security Today. “Given the current shift to nearly 100 percent online work, school, and interaction, her perspective on the state of global cybersecurity, how nations outside the U.S. are working and thinking about cybersecurity, and what the U.S., in collaboration with other nations, must prioritize to ensure privacy, increase security, and maintain a safe cyber environment is invaluable.”

The Government Technology & Services Coalition purchased Homeland Security Today and relaunched the site in January 2018. Since then, the online media outlet has attracted the biggest names in homeland security to write, collaborate, and lead challenging conversations around how to protect America. The site has grown to over one million sessions in 2019 and tripled its users from 2018 to 2019.

“Cybersecurity is a global challenge that requires building resilience and uniting efforts. It encompasses a wide-ranging and complex set of issues impacting all current and future Americans,” said Nielsen at the announcement. “The world has gone digital and the way we live, work, learn, communicate and relate to each other has forever changed, requiring a greater commitment to safety, security, and privacy. I look forward to contributing to support all those in the homeland security mission space and to securing our nation both physically and digitally.”

The nonpartisan Editorial Board of Homeland Security Today is composed of the most senior leaders from across the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies engaged in the homeland security mission. The Board focuses on news, information, and resources for front-line practitioners, for the public, and for those interested in serious consideration of our nation’s challenges and the dynamic ways in which we must work together to meet them.

A list of the Editorial Board members can be found here.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)