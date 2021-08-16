HSToday Welcomes Former Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina to Editorial Board

Homeland Security Today today announced that former National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina has joined its prestigious Editorial Board. Evanina served as NCSC director from June 2014 to January 2021 and previously was chief of the Counterintelligence Division in the Counterespionage Group at the CIA.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Mr. Evanina to the Editorial Board to provide his insight into the risks of intelligence collection and attack by foreign adversaries, in addition to his understanding of insider threats, personnel security, and supply chain threats,” said Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today Kristina Tanasichuk. “He has served our nation for decades and experienced many of our greatest challenges from positions in the FBI, CIA and ODNI, making a direct impact on these critical homeland and national security threats.”

Prior to his roles in counterintelligence for the CIA and the National Counterintelligence Executive, Evanina served in the FBI as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the National Security Branch in the Washington Field Office and as the Assistant Section Chief of the National Security Branch, in addition to being a supervisory special agent on the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark, N.J.

“Throughout my career I prioritized communicating our risks and vulnerabilities to our stakeholders and encouraged collaborations to combat threats to our physical and cyber infrastructure as a team,” said Evanina at the release. “I consider this collaboration with HSToday an extension of that — a way to continue to amplify the messages we must ALL heed to protect the country. I am humbled at this opportunity.”

Homeland Security Today is the leading nonprofit information and news site in the country focused on the homeland security enterprise. Luminaries in homeland have joined HSToday to create a vibrant community of authentic experts and practitioners to share information and best practices, and focus on the most effective ways to protect America’s citizens and critical infrastructure. Read more about HSToday’s full Editorial Board.

