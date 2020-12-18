Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Two Senior Executive Team Organizational Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that Christopher D. Kastner, executive vice president and HII’s chief financial officer, has been promoted to a new position of executive vice president and chief operating officer. Additionally, Thomas E. Stiehle, vice president and HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division CFO, has been promoted to executive vice president and CFO and will replace Kastner. Both Kastner and Stiehle will report directly to HII President and CEO Mike Petters. The changes are effective Feb. 12, 2021.

“These changes are being made to signal our continued and strong commitment to performance and execution, to better reflect the business dynamics associated with our historic $45 billion backlog, and in recognition of the importance of the Navy’s new long-range shipbuilding plan,” Petters said. “Chris brings a deep understanding of our business that will enable him to make positive impacts immediately. Tom is the right addition to our senior executive team with a strong financial background that will create value for all of our constituents including our customers and shareholders.”

In Kastner’s new role, he will oversee the company’s three operating divisions and will work closely with the division presidents to drive execution on HII’s historic backlog. Prior to his current position, Kastner served as HII’s corporate vice president and general manager, Corporate Development, and was responsible for strategy and development activities. Before then he served as vice president and CFO for Ingalls Shipbuilding; as vice president, business management, and CFO for Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding-Gulf Coast; and as vice president, contracts and risk management, for Northrop Grumman Ship Systems. Kastner has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

In Stiehle’s new role, he will be responsible for directing HII’s corporate strategy and processes in support of business growth and profitability goals. He will also have responsibility for corporate business management functions, including investor relations, treasury, internal audit, contracts, accounting, financial reporting, planning and analysis, rates and budgets, and mergers and acquisition. Prior to his current role, he served as vice president, Contracts and Pricing, for Ingalls and was responsible for estimating, pricing, contract negotiations and administration. Prior to joining HII in 2011, Stiehle worked for Northrop Grumman, Aerospace Sector, for 24 years. Stiehle received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Hofstra University. He also earned an MBA from Adelphi University and a master’s in acquisition and contract management from Florida Institute of Technology.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)