IronArch Technology Names Cameron Hogan Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

IronArch Technology has added to their executive team with the appointment of Cameron Hogan as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. This new role will be focused on corporate growth as IronArch prepares to transition from a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) into competing in the full and open market. Hogan will be responsible for the strategy, leadership, execution, and coordination of the business development organization and oversee the full lifecycle of the contracting process.

Hogan most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer for Falconwood, helping that company transition into a competitive mid-tier player. He brings over 30 years of experience building successful organizations across a wide variety of industries and in different corporate lifecycles. He was responsible for establishing and executing E3 Federal Solutions’ strategy for growth resulting in 700%+ growth over a 5-year period.

“We are thrilled to have Cameron on board to be a key guide and driver of our next phase of growth,” said Joe Punaro, CEO of IronArch. “We are committed to maintaining our sharp customer focus as we expand our support of existing and new customers through broader support of mission-critical programs.”

IronArch assists organizations in using enterprise IT solutions, process analysis, and strategy development to transform their business processes. The company provides cloud strategy and implementation, platform solution development, software engineering and financial management support to a variety of government customers in the Department of Defense (DoD), Veterans’ Affairs (VA), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“IronArch is at an exciting moment in their growth,” commented Hogan. “I am ready to jump in with the team to build on the strong foundation they have already built and help scale the organization to the next level to take on even more challenging and complex programs supporting our national security as well as critical civilian programs.”

