Jeffrey R. Downey Named as Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s El Paso Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Jeffery R. Downey as special agent in charge of the El Paso Field Office in Texas. Most recently, Mr. Downey served as a section chief for the Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG).

Mr. Downey began his FBI career as a special agent in 2003 and was first assigned to the Buffalo Field Office in New York. He moved to the Augusta Resident Agency of the Atlanta Field Office in 2006. Mr. Downey worked violent crime, gang, criminal enterprise, and public corruption investigations in both field offices.

In 2007, he worked an 18-month assignment as a supervisory special agent in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Fusion Center Task Force.

In 2009, Mr. Downey moved to the Detroit Field Office for the first of several assignments there. He was promoted to supervisory special agent and put in charge of the Organized Crime Squad in the Detroit Field Office. He was appointed to supervise Detroit’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Squad in 2010. In 2013, Mr. Downey was appointed as the senior supervisory resident agent in charge of the Oakland County Resident Agency, responsible for all investigative matters.

Mr. Downey was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Detroit office in 2016. He oversaw the criminal, crisis management, and mission services branches, which included specialty teams such as SWAT, the special agent bomb technicians, the crisis negotiators, and the Evidence Response Team.

In 2020, Mr. Downey returned to FBI Headquarters as section chief of CIRG’s Crisis Management and Intelligence Coordination Section.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Downey served as a special agent with the United States Secret Service. He earned a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University.

