Jen Easterly Sworn in as New CISA Director

Jen Easterly was sworn in Monday to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.

Easterly was a managing director at Morgan Stanley, serving as global head of the firm’s Fusion Resilience Center, and a senior fellow at New America’s International Security program. After her NSA role from 2011-2013, she served on the National Security Council as special assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism.

Easterly served more than 20 years in the Army and was responsible for standing up the Army’s first cyber battalion. She was also instrumental in the creation of U.S. Cyber Command, and served as executive assistant to National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice for a time.

GO TEAM CYBER! 📷 from last night’s ceremony with National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and @WHNSC Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger pic.twitter.com/5zuyriHw6o — Jen Easterly (@CISAJen) August 10, 2021

