Jennifer L. Moore Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Security Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Jennifer L. Moore as the assistant director of the Security Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Ms. Moore most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division at the Washington Field Office.

Ms. Moore joined the FBI in 1995 as an office automation assistant in the San Diego Field Office. She was promoted to a supervisor, then was selected as a special agent in 1998. Her first assignment as a new agent was in the Dallas Field Office, where she worked complex financial crimes and public corruption. She was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2005 and oversaw personal, physical, and information security at the office.

In 2010, Ms. Moore transferred to the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters as a supervisor in internal investigations. She was promoted to supervisory special resident agent in 2012 and placed in charge of three resident agencies under the Las Vegas Field Office.

Ms. Moore was promoted to an assistant special agent in charge in the Louisville Field Office in Kentucky in 2015, leading the FBI’s criminal investigations throughout the state. She also oversaw the incident response teams and the administrative functions for the field office.

Ms. Moore was promoted to section chief in the Security Division at Headquarters in 2017, focusing on internal security issues. She transferred to the Strategic Realignment Project Management Office in 2019, where she oversaw the expansion of FBI Headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama; Clarksburg, West Virginia; and Pocatello, Idaho.

She was named SAC of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division at the Washington Field Office in 2019.

Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Moore was a manager with an international marketing firm. She earned a degree in business management.

Read more at FBI

