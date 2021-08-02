Jesse Levine Named Special Agent in Charge of the Intelligence Division of FBI’s New York Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Jesse Levine as the special agent in charge of the Intelligence Division of the New York Field Office. Mr. Levine most recently served as a deputy assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Mr. Levine joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001 and was assigned to the New York office to work counterintelligence investigations. After 9/11, he worked at Ground Zero and was later assigned to the team that investigated the attacks, then returned to counterintelligence investigations in New York. In 2004, he transferred to New York’s Joint Terrorism Task Force as part of the Special Operations Group.

In 2008, Mr. Levine was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Guardian Management Unit under the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters. He was promoted again in 2009 to unit chief of the FBI’s Public Access Center unit, a 24-7 operations center that received and reviewed public tips.

Mr. Levine transferred to the Special Operations Group of the Washington Field Office in 2011, where he served as a team leader. In 2014, he was named the supervisory special agent over the squad. He was also the supervisor for the Special Surveillance Group. He was promoted in 2017 to assistant special agent in charge at the Norfolk Field Office in Virginia, where he oversaw all counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and crisis management activities, as well as other programs.

In 2018, he was selected as the chief of the Counterespionage Section of the Counterintelligence Division at Headquarters, overseeing all FBI investigations into espionage and unauthorized public disclosures. After a division reorganization, Mr. Levine led the China Counterespionage and Technology Transfer Section.

Mr. Levine was named deputy assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division in 2020 in charge of the Russia/Global Mission Center and led the FBI’s efforts to defeat foreign intelligence activities targeting the United States.

Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Levine was a psychiatric social worker at a psychiatric hospital in New York. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York at Albany and a master’s degree in social work from Adelphi University in New York.

