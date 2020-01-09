Jill Sanborn Appointed Assistant Director of Counterterrorism at FBI Headquarters

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Jill Sanborn as the assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Ms. Sanborn most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office.

Ms. Sanborn began her FBI career as a special agent in 1998 and was assigned to the Phoenix Field Office, where she investigated bank fraud and computer intrusion. She joined the Phoenix Joint Terrorism Task Force in 2001 and was named to the Counterterrorism Division’s Fly Team in 2006. As a member of the fly team, Ms. Sanborn deployed to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Kenya, and Pakistan.

Ms. Sanborn was detailed to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center as the acting deputy director for law enforcement in 2010. The next year, she was promoted to unit chief in the Counterterrorism Division, leading more than 400 extraterritorial investigations covering Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia. She returned to the field in 2012 as a supervisory special agent at the Washington Field Office, where she managed overseas kidnapping cases and the extradition of four high-value terrorism subjects.

In 2015, Ms. Sanborn was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Los Angeles Field Office, where she oversaw counterterrorism matters in Orange County and the cities of West Covina and Riverside. She also served as the assistant special agent in charge over the investigation of the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack that left 14 dead and 22 injured.

Ms. Sanborn was promoted to section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters in 2016, responsible for overseeing all counterterrorism investigations overseas. Director Wray named her the head of the Minneapolis Field Office in 2018.

Ms. Sanborn earned a bachelor’s business administration in finance from the University of Portland. Prior to joining the FBI, she was an investigator at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Read more at FBI

