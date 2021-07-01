Jody Ganzermiller Joins The Ambit Group as VP of Business Development

The Ambit Group, a woman-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned business that leverages technology and business consulting services to the federal government, welcomed Jody Ganzermiller last week as Vice President of Business Development.

Ganzermiller comes to Ambit from Peraton. With several years of experience working in IT sales with the federal government, her primary focus is on federal civilian and the intelligence community. Her other positions have included sales executive for Unisys/SAIC, director of DHS Programs, Intelligence, and Security at BAE Systems Inc., and VP of Business Development at Salient Federal Solutions.

“I love technology and I love innovation,” said Ganzermiller. “I think the greatest aspect of my job is that I can be on the cutting-edge of innovation all the time and find those niche firms that are on the tip of the tidal wave.”

Ganzermiller decided to move away from the big corporations in the D.C. area after several acquisitions over the course of her career. She had been following The Ambit Group for several years and was excited to hear there was a job opening available.

“I can actually see and effect change here. With a company like Ambit, you see that the needle really moves the company forward,” said Ganzermiller. “…The mission is very important to me and I like to share the mission with the client and have that customer-focused energy so that the outcome is mutually beneficial.”

The Ambit Group recently merged with Greenzone Solutions, an IT services company that specializes in data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and software development for the federal government.

“I think merging with Greenzone was such a good idea because it brought so many different qualifications to Ambit, and diversified the core capabilities,” said Ganzermiller. “It’s a really data-driven science now and it’s exciting.”

Ganzermiller looks forward to being in an executive position in this company and expanding her network with her co-workers and other federal government clients.

