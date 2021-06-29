John Tien Sworn in as Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas delivered the Oath of Office to John Tien, the new Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“John Tien is a retired U.S. Army Colonel whose distinguished military career spanned 24 years, and someone who knows what it means to truly safeguard our Nation,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “I am proud to have John as a partner in leading the Department of Homeland Security, as we work together to support our incredible colleagues and protect the Nation. I also want to thank former Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary David Pekoske for his service. I am grateful for the great work that David has accomplished throughout the past several months, and I am thankful that he will continue to serve our Department as he returns to his leadership of the Transportation Security Administration.”

“I am deeply gratified to return to public service and honored to serve as Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security,” said Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tien. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve our country again and working with Secretary Mayorkas to support our workforce and strengthen the Department.”

Prior to joining the Department of Homeland Security, Deputy Secretary Tien spent ten years serving in senior executive roles in the critical infrastructure financial services sector as a managing director at Citigroup. He previously served in the Obama Administration as the National Security Council Senior Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Bush Administration as the National Security Council Director for Iraq, and the Clinton Administration as a White House Fellow in the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

At the United States Military Academy at West Point, Tien was the first Asian American to ever serve as the First Captain and Brigade Commander, West Point’s top ranked cadet position. For the next 24 years, he served as a U.S. Army combat arms officer, retiring in 2011 at the rank of Colonel. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Combat Action Badge, and the Valorous Unit Award.

Tien was confirmed 60-34 in the United States Senate on June 17. He is the first Asian American to serve as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

