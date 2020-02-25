Julio Chacon Appointed as Port Director in Ponce

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today the appointment of Julio Chacón as the Port Director for the Port of Ponce.

“Mr. Chacon’s experience, operational background and leadership skills make him well suited for this key management position,” stated Edwin Cruz, San Juan Area Port Director. “He is committed to the security and wellbeing of the southern region of the island as a concerned citizen, husband, father, and professional.”

In 1997, Julio started his federal employment career as a Customs Inspector with the U.S. Customs Service and was assigned to Culebra Duty Station, Port of Fajardo. In 2002, he was transferred to Port of Ponce where he served as CBP Officer.

Since 1998, Julio is an active member of the US Army Reserve, where he currently occupies the position of First Sergeant. In addition, he served in other key leadership positions, to include US Army Drill Sergeant for 10 years.

Mr. Chacón was born, raised and currently resides in Guánica, Puerto Rico.

“Julio has been personally affected by the earthquakes that have rattled his hometown. Nonetheless, he has been devoted to help those affected by this disaster all the while he has also completed his duties as a consummate professional,” added Mr. Cruz.

