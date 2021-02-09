Kathleen Hicks Becomes New Deputy Secretary of Defense

The Honorable Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks was sworn in as the 35th Deputy Secretary of Defense today.

Hicks has an extensive background in national security. She returns to the Department of Defense, where she served as the principal deputy undersecretary of defense for policy and the deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans & forces. She formerly served as the senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Deputy Secretary of Defense is charged with executing the defense secretary’s priorities and leading the Defense Department’s day-to-day business, including managing the defense budget.

Read more at the Defense Department

