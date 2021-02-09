(DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Kathleen Hicks Becomes New Deputy Secretary of Defense

The Honorable Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks was sworn in as the 35th Deputy Secretary of Defense today.

Hicks has an extensive background in national security. She returns to the Department of Defense, where she served as the principal deputy undersecretary of defense for policy and the deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans & forces. She formerly served as the senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Deputy Secretary of Defense is charged with executing the defense secretary’s priorities and leading the Defense Department’s day-to-day business, including managing the defense budget.

Read more at the Defense Department

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X