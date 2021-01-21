Keith Jones Named as State Department’s CIO

Keith Jones has been appointed as the Department of State’s Chief Information Officer.

Jones has previously spent over 36 years in the federal government, having retired from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in October 2018, where he served as acting Chief Information Officer and Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer.

After leaving USCIS, Jones became President and CEO of the Edgewater Group DC and served as a principal consultant to Deep Water Point. Jones has also been a valued strategic advisor for the Government Technology & Services Coalition, where he has been driven by a mission to assist small, minority-owned businesses by offering strategic acquisition capabilities across the various components of the federal government.

At USCIS, he worked to implement the IT strategic vision of the agency in providing innovative and secure services to enable the department’s mission. He was responsible for the oversight and management of agency-wide CIO Initiatives with the annual execution of an $800 million budget in total for service delivery to over 20,000 internal customers.

Jones formerly served as deputy executive director of the DHS Information Technology Services Office, where he was responsible for the oversight and management of department-wide infrastructure services, a $900 million-plus budget for service delivery to some 8,500 headquarters users.

Jones also served as deputy chief information officer at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was the founder of the ICE Career Connections Mentoring Program launched in 2008, which provided an opportunity for both mentees and leaders across the agency an opportunity to enhance their careers and leadership skills through the development of dynamic mentoring partnerships.

This long and prestigious federal career began in Los Angeles with an entry-level position at the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1982. Jones was appointed to the Senior Executive Service(SES) in 2008. His ascension to the SES was regarded as a testament to his commitment to public service demonstrating leadership, vision and recognition of our nation’s most critical asset – “people” – for their hard work and dedication to the mission.

Clearly no stranger to federal information management, Jones’s wealth of experience to date brings the State department both a safe pair of hands and an eye for innovation.

