Lianne Kennedy-Boudali joins Control Risks’ market-leading Crisis and Security Consulting practice

Lianne Kennedy-Boudali brings extensive expertise in security advisory services, program design and the application of technology to risk management to Control Risks’ Crisis and Security Consulting department in the Americas.

“We are delighted to announce that Lianne Kennedy-Boudali has joined our team as a Principal in North America,” said Jackie Day, Partner and head of Control Risks’ Crisis and Security Consulting department in the Americas.

“As an innovative leader and strategist with extensive expertise directing program development, analysis and operations across the corporate, nonprofit and government domains, Lianne brings both the seniority and a forward-thinking mindset that will tremendously benefit our clients as they seek to rethink and optimize their security and intelligence programs,” Day continued.

Lianne most recently worked as the chief strategy officer at a risk consultancy supporting private clients and corporations, where she led client engagements for advisory services, threat intelligence, risk management and strategic planning. Previously, Lianne managed an international research group working for a US cyber security company in Abu Dhabi.

Marco Leijnse, Partner and Practice Leader of Control Risks’ Security and Risk Consulting practice commented, “Lianne brings the vision, leadership and experience to help our clients make a leap in future-proofing their organizations and risk-management capabilities. Her strong focus on technology solutions and data-driven approaches will not only strengthen Control Risks’ services but also support the advancement of the security industry as a whole.”

“I could not be more excited to join the Security and Risk Consulting practice at Control Risks,” says Lianne. “At a time when organizations are facing a rapidly changing risk environment, I look forward to supporting our clients in managing risk in a way that leverages data and technology to facilitate future opportunity.”

Lianne’s earlier professional experience includes serving as an international policy analyst with the RAND Corporation, where she conducted complex research studies as part of its national security research department. Prior to RAND, Lianne taught in the social sciences department of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she conducted research for its Combating Terrorism Center. Lianne holds a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Control Risks welcomes Lianne and her deep understanding of security and risk management to the consulting team in San Francisco.

