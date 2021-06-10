Linda Burger, NSA Director of the Office of Research and Technology Applications (ORTA), Elected Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) Executive Board Chair

During the 2021 Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) National Meeting, Linda Burger, Director of the NSA Office of Research and Technology Applications (ORTA), was elected to serve as the FLC Executive Board Chair, the organization’s highest elected position. She will serve a two-year term starting in October 2021.

Representing more than 300 federal laboratories, agencies, and research centers, the FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen T2 nationwide.

FLC is the premier federal T2 organization, and I am fortunate to work with leaders from other national labs to increase the understanding and application of T2 legislation,” said Ms. Burger. “I look forward to continuing work with the Executive Board to advance strategic initiatives designed to increase the FLC’s positive impact for its members and stakeholders.”

Ms. Burger has been with the NSA ORTA team since 2011 and was appointed its director in August 2014. Under her leadership, this award-winning program has seen a significant increase in its impact, growing the number of technology transfer (T2) partnerships between NSA and its external partners. These partnerships apply T2 authorities in furtherance of mission goals across the Agency.

Ms. Burger’s experience and dedication to the T2 community extends well beyond the Agency. As the NSA ORTA Director, she expanded her efforts to include national-level engagement to advance federal technology development and collaborative innovation. She has been an active member of the FLC since 2016, joining the Executive Board as a Member-at-large. Since then, she has served as the FLC Education & Training Committee Co-chair with fellow NSA ORTA team member, Karen Presley, and currently serves as the FLC Executive Board Vice Chair.

As a federal laboratory, NSA is a committed FLC member that helps advance science, foster innovation, and promote the growth of commercialization of technology originally created for Agency mission. Visit these sites to learn more about T2 at NSA and about FLC mission.

