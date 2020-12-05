Lucy D’Orsi to Lead British Transport Police

The British Transport Police Authority (BTPA) has announced that Lucy D’Orsi has been appointed as Chief Constable of the British Transport Police (BTP). She will take up her appointment early in the New Year.

Lucy is currently the Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner (DAC) for Specialist Operations. The current BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther CBE is set to retire in February 2020 after 40 years of distinguished continuous service with the Force.

Lucy joined the Metropolitan Police Service in 1992. She has extensive experience working across multiple London boroughs and held the role of Commander East London. Lucy is currently Counter Terrorism Policing’s Senior National Coordinator for Protective Security and Preparedness. She works closely with U.K. businesses, U.K. military and International law enforcement agencies. Lucy is a gold public order commander and has led the policing of multiple events.

Lucy currently has London responsibilities for Royalty and Specialist Protection, Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, Aviation Policing and Protective Security. She recently led on the Centenary celebrations for 100 years of Metropolitan Police Women and is also the National Police lead for Taser and Counter Drone U.K. capabilities.

Lucy says: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as the next Chief Constable of BTP. I am looking forward to building on the legacy that Paul is handing over and I would like to thank him for his dedication to policing. Whilst policing the nation’s capital has given me a wealth of operational experience, I am excited to lead a force that deals with the unique nature of policing Britain’s rail, underground and tram network. Working with industry partners and government to keep passengers safe, the railway moving and protect our critical national infrastructure, particularly during these uncertain times will be very rewarding. I very much look forward to working with the exceptional officers and staff of BTP, and the Police Authority. Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends and colleagues who have supported me throughout my policing career.”

BTPA Chair, Ron Barclay-Smith, says: “We believe that Lucy will bring valuable skills and insightful leadership to BTP, at a time when there is an uncertain future for Britain’s rail landscape. With the changing nature of crime and demand on the railway following COVID-19, and the need for ever closer working between BTP and train operators, we feel that Lucy’s strong blend of experience and aptitude position her well to lead BTP. We are delighted she has agreed to take on this role.”

Lucy will provide effective leadership to a large, dispersed workforce of over 5,000 police officers and staff across England, Scotland and Wales, as well as leading constructive partnerships with the Department for Transport, the devolved administrations and the Rail Industry across Great Britain. She will develop BTP’s Strategy and lead BTP in delivering its service economically and efficiently, whilst simultaneously enhancing its reputation further for its innovative and bold approach on the national policing stage.

Lucy was chosen following a rigorous interview and assessment process led by the BTPA, the oversight body for the BTP. The appointment was approved by the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps MP and endorsed by Scottish Justice Minister Humza Yousaf MSP.

