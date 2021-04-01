Julie Anna Barker, Chief Human Resources Officer, ManTech

ManTech Names Julie Anna Barker Chief Human Resources Officer

ManTech announced the appointment of Julie Anna Barker as Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting to Chairman, CEO and President Kevin M. Phillips, Barker is responsible for the development, implementation and execution of human resources strategies supporting the company’s annual business objectives and long-term strategic plan.

“Since joining ManTech in 2019, Julie Anna has done an outstanding job supporting and enabling our employees to become the best at what they do,” Phillips said. “As an HR leader who has proven her strong capabilities, adaptability and inclusive collaborative management style, she is an excellent fit for the CHRO role at ManTech.”

Ms. Barker joined ManTech in July 2019 as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition supporting the company’s Intelligence business. In June 2020, Barker became Vice President of HR Sector Operations and she has served as Interim Chief Human Resources Officer since December 2020. Prior to ManTech she spent 14 years at Northrop Grumman in roles including HR strategy, program management, diversity and inclusion, and compliance. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University and a master’s degree in human resources from Marymount University.

Read more at ManTech.

