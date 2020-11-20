Matthew A. Kozma Appointed Intelligence Community CIO

Matthew Kozma has joined ODNI as the new chief information officer of the Intelligence Community. As IC CIO, Kozma will advise the Director of National Intelligence on information management, technology and assurance, including IT infrastructure and investment priorities across the Community’s 17 agencies. He most recently served as the delegated Department of Defense executive agent for Unified Platform and Joint Cyber Command and Control under the deputy chief of staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations.

“I am pleased to welcome Matthew as IC CIO. As a U.S. Air Force veteran of 25 years, he brings a wealth of experience in space, research and development, intelligence, as well as private sector and international security cooperation. We look forward to his leadership in modernizing and advancing the IC IT enterprise,” said DNI John Ratcliffe.

In his previous position, Kozma helped drive the congressionally directed, next-generation acquisitions of defensive, offensive and infrastructure capabilities. He has also served in an array of leadership roles directing operational activities and cyber and intelligence capabilities across the Defense Department and IC.

Kozma received his commission as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, earning degrees in both electrical engineering and applied physics. He subsequently earned a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kogod School of Business at American University. Kozma is also an Air War College graduate and has completed post-graduate education at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. He continues to serve as a colonel in the reserves.

