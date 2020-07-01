Matthew J. Hudak Named New Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent

Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Rodney S. Scott, recently announced the appointment of Matthew J. Hudak to the position of Chief Patrol Agent of Laredo Sector. Chief Hudak has served with the Border Patrol since 1997 when he began his career at the Harlingen Station in the McAllen Sector (now known as Rio Grande Valley Sector). Chief Hudak has served in many locations and positions during his career to include Douglas, AZ, Washington D.C., Cotulla, TX, Laredo, TX, Del Rio, TX and Marfa, TX.

Throughout his 23 years of service, Chief Hudak has had numerous temporary duty assignments, including Laredo Sector’s Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Joint Task Force Investigations’ Acting Deputy Director, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector and Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector.

Chief Hudak has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Central Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. He has completed several advanced training programs, including the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Command Leadership Academy, the CBP Leadership Institute, and the DHS Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program. Chief Hudak and his wife, Melissa, have two children.

Chief Hudak will assume command of the Laredo Sector on July 5, 2020. The Laredo Sector covers 86,673 square miles in 101 counties from the U.S./Mexico borders to the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas borders. With a workforce of over 1,800 employees, the Laredo Sector is a viable economic factor providing over $80 million in salaries on an annual basis for the Sector’s region. The Laredo Sector has one Sector complex and nine stations: Laredo North, Laredo South, Laredo West, Zapata, Cotulla, Hebbronville, Freer, San Antonio, and Dallas.

